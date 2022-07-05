Tom Johnstone scored two tries against Catalans in a 24-22 defeat in France in February

Catalans Dragons have signed Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone for next season.

The 26-year-old England international has agreed a two-year contract at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Johnstone made his Trinity debut in 2015 and has scored 87 tries in 116 appearances, as well as being included in the 2018 Super League Dream Team.

"My main goal is to win a Grand Final and it would be incredible to do that and create history here," he told the Dragons website.

"I would to thank Steve McNamara for the opportunity to come here. Once I'd spoken to him and heard what the club are aspiring to achieve, I knew it was perfect fit for me."

Johnstone, who has recovered from two cruciate ligament injuries during his career, marked his England debut by scoring a hat-trick of tries against New Zealand in October 2018.

In a statement on the Trinity website, he said: "I sat down and talked with Wakefield and was available to other clubs so also spoke to Catalans too and came to the decision to go for a fresh challenge.

"I've loved my time here throughout all the ups and the downs. Wakefield is really special to me. They were the club that gave me a chance and brought me through when other clubs perhaps said I wouldn't quite make it.

"The club has a special place in my heart and I will always look back with fond memories."