French clubs have no salary cap, and can spend bigger on talent like Regan Grace

St Helens and Wales winger Regan Grace will leave at the end of the 2022 Super League season to switch codes with French Top 14 side Racing 92.

The 25-year-old will join the Parisian giants after rejecting the offer of an extended deal with the reigning rugby league champions.

Port Talbot-born Grace, who played the 15-man code before joining Saints, has 89 tries in 143 games in league.

"I want to thank everyone at St Helens," Grace said.

"To win three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup has been a dream come true, and my full focus is now ensuring we win a fourth title at the end of the year."

Grace's international ambitions might be challenged by the Wales 60-cap rule, which is used to encourage Welsh talent to stay in the regions rather than move abroad.

Chairman Eamonn McManus described the Welshman's contribution to Saints' period of success as "exciting and important".

"We clearly very much wanted him to stay at the Saints and in Super League in the years ahead," he said.

"However, we fully accept and respect his decision to pursue a new career, life and lifestyle in France and wish him and his family every happiness and success."