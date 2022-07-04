Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Michael McIlorum started Catalans' win against St Helens on Saturday

Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum has been banned for three games for a high tackle following their narrow Super League win over St Helens.

His teammate Dylan Napa faces a ban of three to five games once a tribunal assesses a grade D charge of striking.

Fellow Dragons player Sam Kasiano has been given a one-game ban of his own for a dangerous tackle.

Meanwhile, Saints' Matty Lees was also banned for one game after receiving a charge of a high tackle.

Elsewhere, Hull FC's Kane Evans, Ligi Sao and Jordan Johnstone were both given two-game bans following their 62-16 home thrashing by Leeds Rhinos.

Evans' charge relates to a high tackle with Sao was given his penalty notice for a charge of other contrary behaviour, while Johnstone's ban was for a dangerous throw in Saturday's defeat.

Castleford pair Nathan Massey and Paul McShane were given a one-game ban each following their win against Huddersfield on Friday.