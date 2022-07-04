Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Smith took Hull KR to within 80 minutes of a Grand Final and Challenge Cup final

Tony Smith has been stood down as head coach of Hull KR, with coach Danny McGuire taking interim charge before Willie Peters' scheduled arrival in 2023.

The 55-year-old was already set to depart at the end of the campaign, having made the decision mid-season.

However, the former Great Britain, Leeds and Warrington boss has left after seven defeats in eight games.

McGuire will remain on Peters' staff as assistant from next season onwards.

Saturday's defeat by bottom side Toulouse saw Smith respond to frustrations from fans about the performance.

"People like to blame people and I'll take all responsibility, that's my job," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"Leave the players alone. That's fine. I can handle that - I get called names when things don't go well and probably called names even when it does."

In a statement, the club said: "We would like to take the opportunity to thank Tony for all his hard work over the last three years.

"The club are in a much better place than when he started."

Under Smith, who joined in 2019, Rovers went from successfully fighting to avoid the drop out of the Super League to a surprise play-off semi-final appearance last season - ending in defeat by Catalans in Perpignan.

The Red and Whites made it to the Challenge Cup semi-final this season before Smith decided to announce his end-of-year departure, and form has dipped since.

Two wins in nine, against Wakefield and Salford, have seen Hull KR drop down to eighth after a bright start and miss out on a Wembley return with defeat by Huddersfield at Elland Road.