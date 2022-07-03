Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zoe Hornby was one of two Leeds players to score hat-tricks against Wigan

Leeds Rhinos dismantled Wigan Warriors to move within two points of Women's Super League leaders York City Knights.

Caitlin Beevers and Zoe Hornby both scored hat-tricks as Rhinos ran out 48-12 winners at Robin Park.

Beevers, Hornby (2), Sophie Robinson and Hanna Butcher all crossed, with Anna Davies replying, as Leeds eased into a commanding 28-6 half-time lead.

Elle Frain went over after the break as Beevers and Hornby completed trebles, with a consolation by Gabrielle Leigh.

Courtney Winfield-Hill also kicked 12 points as the Rhinos made it three wins from four.

Elsewhere in Group One, St Helens thrashed winless Huddersfield Giants 62-0 with six tries in each half.

Leah Burke went over three times after the break for a personal match haul of four.

Amy Hardcastle, Naomi Williams and Carrie Roberts all grabbed doubles, while scores from Jodie Cunningham and Shona Hoyle capped the rout and a second win of the season.

In WSL Group Two, leaders Warrington Wolves extended their 100 per cent record by hammering Leigh Miners Rangers 72-0.

Warrington have conceded just six points in their five victories this season, while taking their own tally to 292.

The win took them two points clear of Featherstone and Barrow, who edged Bradford Bulls 18-14 in a tight game.

Tries by Michelle Larkin, Vanessa Temple and Hannah Sherlock and six points from the boot of Jodie Litherland saw Barrow hold on despite Ellena Powell's late try for Bulls.

Scores from Nat Romano and Cassy Lawson were enough to help Wakefield Trinity break their duck for the season with an 8-4 home victory over winless Castleford Tigers.