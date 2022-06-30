Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet's criticism of Warrington Wolves came following the Wire's signing of young forward Matty Nicholson

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell has said the people who run their academy are "far from demoralised" following criticism from Wigan boss Matt Peet.

Peet criticised Warrington in a press conference on Wednesday when asked about the Wire signing young Wigan academy graduate Matty Nicholson.

Nicholson, 18, made the short trip to join Warrington on a three-year deal.

"I read about the strength of their academy, then they continually pay for players," Peet said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he added: "It would be demoralising to work in Warrington's academy.

"Ellis Longstaff, Sam Storey, Dean Beddall, they paid for, now Matty Nicholson. I would have liked to keep Matty, he would have developed into a first-team player here. He should develop into one there. I think it proves that our academy is superior to theirs."

When asked by BBC Radio Manchester on Thursday about Peet's comments, Powell responded by backing his support staff.

"It was a bit of a rant, wasn't it? Our academy and the people that are in it at the moment are absolutely superb," he said.

"Our scholars beat St Helens last night, our academy beat St Helens the other week. The people that are running the academy are far from demoralised, they are embedded in Warrington.

"You've got to be driven and focussed, just like all our coaches and staff are. I don't think it's a great comment from him."