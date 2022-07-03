Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Abbas Miski scored his two tries either side of the break at Belle Vue

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 22 Tries: Jowitt 2, Pitts, Evans Goals: Lino 3 Wigan (28) 46 Tries: Pearce-Paul 2, French 2, Miski 2, Marshall, Farrell Goals: Smith 7

Wigan climbed to within two points of Super League leaders St Helens, scoring eight tries to win at Wakefield.

Warriors were 16-0 up inside 14 minutes after tries for Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell.

Max Jowitt and Jay Pitts hit back for Trinity with tries converted by Mason Lino, as the hosts got back to 12-18.

But Wigan scored though Bevan French and Abbas Miski, who both crossed again after the break - and there was a second too for forward Pearce-Paul.

Wakefield rallied with two second-half tries of their own from Jowitt and new Welsh dual-code winger Kyle Evans on his debut, following a successful trial after his switch from rugby union with Llanelli and Scarlets.

But they were well beaten by a Wigan side who hopped back above Saints' Saturday conquerors Catalans Dragons into second place.

The defeat came a day after bottom club Toulouse beat Hull KR to narrow the gap on Trinity to just four points.

Liam Farrell scored the first of Wigan's three quickfire first-half tries

Wigan full-back French set up the opener for Pearce-Paul, who put Liam Marshall over with a smart offload, before French fed Farrell to touch down between the posts, all converted by Harry Smith.

Jowitt and Jay Pitts reduced the arrears before a sensational solo try from French and then the loss of Lino, who was sent to the sin-bin for arguing with the referee.

The Warriors took full advantage of their extra man as they swung the ball to the right and found space for Miski to crash over - and then came out firing again after the break.

Jai Field found Miski in the corner before French kicked through to cross for his second try.

Wakefield hit back with a try for Evans, set up by a Lino kick to the corner, before Jowitt dummied his way over to score his second of the match.

But Wigan had the final word with three minutes left when Patrick Mago offloaded for Pearce-Paul to score again.

Wakefield: Jowitt; ,Evans, Croft, Hall, Murphy; Lino, Miller; Arona, Hood, Whitbread, Pitts, Ashurst, Batchelor.

Interchanges: Crowther, Fifita, Tanginoa, Butler.

Wigan: French; Miski, Isa, Pearce-Paul, Marshall; Field, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Bibby, Mago, Partington, Havard.

Referee: Chris Kendall.