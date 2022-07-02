Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Latrell Schaumkel scored the first try of the game and the only try of the opening 40 minutes

Betfred Super League Toulouse (8) 28 Tries: Schaumkel, Marcon, Hankinson, Ashall-Bott Goals: Hankinson 6 Hull KR (0) 6 Try: Vete Goal: Dagger

Bottom side Toulouse Olympique shocked Hull KR to boost their Super League survival hopes by picking up just their third win of the season.

Latrell Schaumkel's score was the only try of the opening half as the Robins failed to register a single point.

Paul Marcon and Chris Hankinson added further tries in the second period as Toulouse extended their lead.

Albert Vete put Rovers on the board but hopes of a comeback were soon extinguished by Olly Ashall-Bott's try.

Having lost six of their previous seven matches in all competitions going into the game against a Toulouse side with just two league victories all season, the pressure was on Tony Smith's side and they came up short.

There were patches of good play in both halves, with Frankie Halton denied for a double movement and Sam Wood almost put away but the pass was forward.

Vete's try was typical brute force, but despite threatening through the skill of Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Elliot Minchella, they only posted one try.

While the result might have come as something of a shock, within the context of the performance it was not, as dogged defence was matched by some ruthless attack for the French club.

Sylvain Houles' side have never given up hope despite their struggles post-promotion, and their mid-season pick ups of Corey Norman and Nathan Peats have added to the quality within the squad.

Tony Gigot's cultured boot also helped, laying on Schaumkel's score with a kick and booting a 40-20 which set the platform for Hankinson's score.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Schaumkel, Armitage, Hankinson, Marcon; Norman, Gigot; Navarette, Peats, Alvaro, Bretherton, Peyroux, Paulo

Interchanges: Albert, Hansen, Belmas, Sangare

Hull KR: Dagger; Ryan, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Crooks; Milnes, Lewis; Vete, Parcell, Storton, Hadley, Halton, Minchella

Interchanges: Litten, Sims, Keinhorst, Richards

Referee: M. Griffiths.