Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Super League Hull FC (10) 16 Tries: McIntosh, Houghton, Satae Goals: McIntosh, Griffin Leeds (22) 62 Tries: Oledzki, Handley (5), Leeming (2), Myler, Sutcliffe, Fusitu'a Goals: Martin (9)

Ash Handley scored five tries as Leeds Rhinos humiliated Hull.

Leeds had only won five games this season but tries from Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming and two from winger Handley built a 22-10 half-time lead.

After the break they ran amok as Leeming scored again, Richard Myler, Liam Sutcliffe and David Fusitu'a went over, and Hadley scored three more.

Darnell McIntosh, Danny Houghton and Chris Satae brought Hull back to trail 22-16 before they were blown away.

It was the first time Hull had conceded more than 50 points since Brett Hodgson was appointed head coach last season.

After three consecutive away defeats, they hoped a return home would bring a change of fortunes but it could not have gone much worse in front of a good crowd as they celebrated Armed Forces Day.

Leeds were reeling from back-to-back defeats but after Oledzki went under the posts to open the scoring, there was no catching them.

Handley, who had scored nine tries in 17 appearances this season before the trip to Hull, had to shrug off an ankle ligament niggle to take his place in the side.

Any pain that lingered was soon forgotten as he was sent into the left corner for his first try and he then pounced on a Hull error to touch down again.

He finished off a set move on the left for his hat-trick and added two more in the final six minutes to round off Leeds' biggest win of the season.

Hull FC: Shaul, McIntosh, Griffin, Scott, Wynne, Hookem, Lovodua, Evans, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Sao, Johnstone.

Interchanges: Balmforth, Brown, Fash, Satae.

Leeds: Myler, Fusitu'a, Hardaker, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Donaldson.

Interchanges: Walters, Smith, Gannon, O'Connor.

Referee: L Moore.