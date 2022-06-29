Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rhys Kennedy is an imposing figure at 6ft 5in and 111 kg in the front row

Hull KR have signed prop Rhys Kennedy from Australian National Rugby League side Brisbane Broncos on a two-year deal from the 2023 Super League season.

The 27-year-old becomes incoming boss Willie Peters' first signing, and reunites the duo who worked together at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Kennedy, who made his NRL debut for the Bunnies, spent time at Melbourne as a junior and has three tries in 43 games.

"The deal to join Hull KR was reasonably quick," Kennedy said.

"I know Willie Peters, he coached me at Souths, he was on the phone to me pretty quick to get a deal done. He gets to work really quickly. I'm really looking forward to coming over and meeting the guys.

"I'm really looking forward to playing some consistent football and cementing a spot at Hull KR. That's the number one goal for me. It's a great opportunity for me to get better as a player, that was a really appealing part of coming over."