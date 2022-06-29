Dan Norman made his Super League debut with Widnes Vikings in 2018

St Helens prop forward Dan Norman has signed a new deal to remain with the reigning Super League champions for a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old joined Saints from London Broncos for 2021 and made his debut for the club during last season.

This season has been Norman's breakthrough for Saints, as he scored four tries in eight appearances.

"This is the place to be for my development and I'm learning a lot from experienced pack members," he said. external-link

"I am made up to be staying. It's such a good club and it is where I want to be. All the lads, the staff and the fans are great and I am looking forward to the future.

"I have enjoyed getting some more game time this season and luckily, I have been in the right place at the right time to get over for a few tries."

Norman's new contract comes in addition to Ben Davies, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata'utia, Matty Lees, Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd all signing on to stay with Saints.

"This is a great reward for the effort Dan has put in with us. We identified him as a big athletic body and he came to us quite raw, but he has developed really well over the last year," head coach Kristian Woolf said.