Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Stefan Ratchford is in his testimonial season with Warrington, having done 10-plus years at the club

England international Stefan Ratchford has signed a two-year contract extension with Warrington Wolves to run until the end of the 2024 season.

The 31-year-old, who has covered multiple positions for the Wire since joining from Salford in 2012, has 83 tries and 461 goals in 290 appearances.

Ratchford has more than 1,500 career points and is seventh on Warrington's all-time scorers list.

"The fans have been fantastic with me," Ratchford told the club website. external-link

"We've had some success along the way but even in difficult times they've always stuck by us.

"Hopefully now we're going to put things right for the final part of the season and we're striving to achieve success going forward."

Head coach Daryl Powell added: "Stef's a great player and person, who's dyed in the wool here at Warrington.

"I'm delighted he's chosen to stay. He's a high-quality player who can play in a number of key positions."