Harry Newman's original ban was two games, but Leeds hoped they could reduce it on appeal

Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tevevano has been banned for five games by a disciplinary tribunal for a high tackle on St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell.

The 31-year-old was sent off for the incident, prompting a hearing for a Grade D charge which he pleaded guilty, his fifth ban since joining in 2021.

Team-mate Harry Newman will miss three games, after an appeal was rejected.

Newman, 22, initially received an initial two-game ban for "aggressive" behaviour towards the officials.

He had contested the decision to send St Helens prop Alex Walmsley's second try to the video referee with 'try' guidance, during Leeds' Super League defeat on Thursday.

However, the appeal was deemed frivolous and a further game added to his suspension by the panel.

Both were fined £500 and will miss the Magic Weekend game against Castleford at Newcastle's St James' Park on Saturday, 9 July.

Rhinos also lose Bodene Thompson for two games for a Grade B trip, which he accepted without appeal.

Hull centre Mitieli Vulikijapani misses two games for a Grade C dangerous contact charge from their defeat by Warrington, although hooker Denive Balmforth escapes a ban - but a Grade A high tackle charge will remain on his disciplinary record.

Salford back-rower Elijah Taylor misses one game for a Grade B 'strike with the knee' charge, while Castleford prop Liam Watts has the same penalty for a Grade A dangerous contact notice.