Ben Davies scored St Helens' fourth try in their Super League win over Hull KR earlier this month

St Helens centre Ben Davies has extended his contract with the club and will now be with Saints until at least the end of the 2024 season.

The 22-year-old also operates at second row and has scored two tries in seven appearances so far this season.

"I feel this is the best place for me to benefit and improve my game and I am looking forward to the future," Davies told the St Helens club website. external-link

"He is a player that understands the game," added head coach Kristian Woolf.

"He has a real skill set, is a big body, can kick and can read the game really well."

Reigning champions St Helens sit four points clear at the top of Super League, with only two defeats all season, and travel to Catalans Dragons on Saturday.