Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cornwall played their first professional rugby league game on 2 April

Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly says his side are "up and running" after finally winning their first game in League One.

The Choughs earned an impressive 24-4 victory at fellow strugglers West Wales Raiders to end a 10-game losing run.

Two Harry Aaronson tries and one from Liam Whitton helped Cornwall lead 14-4 at the break before a Joe Purcell try and a second for Whitton.

"It's fantastic for us to get that monkey off our back and we're up and running," Kelly told BBC Cornwall.

"We were desperate for the hooter to go, but how good is it that we've won our first game at our 11th attempt," he added.

'Historic win'

The victory lifts Cornwall up to 10th place in the 11-team League One table, with West Wales now below them on points difference.

"It's not really sunk in yet," added former Widnes boss Kelly.

"We've all won games in our rugby careers, but to represent a team that's in its first season and to get the first historic win is the bit that hasn't sunk in yet.

"I know we've won, but actually the magnitude of the win hasn't really hit home yet."

Cornwall boss Neil Kelly was overjoyed at his side's first win

Having started with the aim of a side made up fully of Cornish players, the club has been realistic about the rugby league experience of their local players and brought in a number of loan signings from established clubs.

But Kelly says his Cornish contingent are adapting well, and this first victory will be a key milestone in their development.

"The local players that live in Cornwall would accept that it's been a baptism of fire really," he added.

"We've brought one or two players in from the North - I think we needed that - and we're still trying to tread that line between development and competition.

"They're not always easy bedfellows, but overall I think it's about enjoying the game and I'd be lying if I said the Cornish players are not enjoying the game so far."