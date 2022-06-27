Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wheelchair rugby league is a mixed-sex sport

Wales Wheelchair rugby league team will tour Brazil in 2023, becoming the first non-Americas nation to do so.

They will play for the Crusaders Cup after North Wales Crusaders donated 30 wheelchair playing shirts in the sport's early development in Brazil.

Tour organiser and Wales international Harry Jones described the venture as "a huge opportunity".

Wales will train with Brazil in "collaborative" sessions before playing against them.

Jones believes the tour will "not only boost the profile of each team and the sport, but also showcase and highlight international collaboration".

Brazil Rugby League chief Hugo Froes said: "It's a milestone and a huge honour for us to be able to welcome a European team to Brazil, especially a team that will come after playing in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup.

"It won't just be games, but an exchange of knowledge and teaching, so it's fundamental so that we can grow faster and win our spot for the World Cup in France in 2025."

Jones added: "Since I organised the donation of the Crusaders shirts to Brazil, I have been in contact with Hugo on a near daily basis and the fact that the tour is officially happening is huge.

"Going to a nation where rugby league as a whole is still in its infancy and being able to showcase our sport is massive.

"I truly hope that this tour will help not only Wales and Brazil develop wheelchair rugby league, but will also help other countries develop the sport and highlight the importance in cross-club and cross-national collaboration."

Six-time Celtic Cup champions Wales play in the 2023 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in England in the autumn.

Wales Rugby League chairman, Brian Juliff, added: "As always, the innovation and commitment from this group is outstanding and I'm looking forward to following their progress on the tour to Brazil and, of course, will be shouting them to victory in the World Cup in Sheffield later this year."

David Butler, European Rugby League general manager, said: "It's great to see Wales making a trip to the southern hemisphere and supporting the development of wheelchair rugby league in Brazil."