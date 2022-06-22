Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul Vaughan has represented New South Wales in State of Origin

Warrington have signed Canterbury Bulldogs prop Paul Vaughan on a two-year deal for the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old Australia international has also had stints with St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders in the NRL.

"I've been extremely lucky with my career in the NRL and I've always wanted to come over and test myself in the UK," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm coming over with good intentions to put my best foot forward."