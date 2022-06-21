Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Mellor made six Super League appearances for Leeds Rhinos this season

Castleford Tigers have signed Leeds Rhinos back-rower Alex Mellor on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 27-year-old started his career with Bradford Bulls and had three seasons with Huddersfield before joining Leeds in 2020.

He could make his Cas debut against Catalans Dragons on Sunday.