Super League: Castleford Tigers 17-16 Catalans Dragons - Danny Richardson kicks winner

Danny Richardson missed two drop-goal attempts for Castleford before his successful kick in golden point extra time against Catalans
Betfred Super League
Castleford (6) 17
Tries: Blair, Hampshire, Olpherts Goals: Richardson 2 Drop-goal: Richardson
Catalans (6) 16
Tries: McIlorum, Tomkins, Romano Goals: Tomkins 2

Danny Richardson kicked the winning drop-goal in golden-point extra time as Castleford beat Catalans Dragons in Super League.

Cheyse Blair put Cas in front after almost 27 minutes but Catalans hit back through Michael McIlorum's score.

Ryan Hampshire gave Cas the lead again but Sam Tomkins and Arthur Romano's tries put Catalans in control.

Derrell Olpherts hit back to send it to golden point before Richardson kicked the winning goal to seal victory.

After a scoreless opening stage to the match, Blair put Cas ahead but some swift work from a 40-20 saw Catalans go into the dressing room on level terms at the break.

The game opened up in the second half, with Hampshire sending Cas ahead before Tomkins went over and Romano's interception score.

After Olpherts' levelling try, Richardson twice went for what would have been a game-winning drop-goal and missed both times, forcing the match into golden-point extra time.

Josh Drinkwater missed the chance to kick the winning drop-goal himself with a 50-metre effort, with Jake Trueman also missing soon after in windy conditions at the Jungle.

Tomkins missed Catalans' second attempt just before the first period of extra time drew to a close, but on the resumption Richardson finally kicked the winning point.

Castleford: Hampshire, Faraimo, Blair, Fonua, Olpherts, Richardson, Trueman, Griffin, McShane, Massey, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Watts, Lawler, Milner, Matagi.

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Romano, Langi, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, Garcia, McMeeken, Whitley, Bousquet, McIlorum, Napa.

Interchanges: Dudson, Seguier, Goudemand, Chan.

Referee: M. Griffiths.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:55

    The mend-a-hose is rocking

    It's been a shocking list of injuries and bans at Cas this season

    Perhaps this will inspire us as we look over at the Giants and wonder what could have been

    There is definitely rugby league outside Leeds in Yorkshire BBC - just watch it's pure entertainment and excitement.

    We love it

  • Comment posted by Miombo, today at 18:42

    I think RL should have 3 points for a win, with 2 points for the golden drop goal and 1 point for the losers.

  • Comment posted by Werewolf-Therewolf, today at 18:32

    Way to go Cas. Saw them in Perpignan a couple of months ago and they were awful. Big big improvement.

    • Reply posted by templar , today at 18:41

      templar replied:
      Cas can be really good or really bad it’s so annoying

