Leroy Cudjoe scored a hat-trick in Huddersfield's win over Hull KR

Betfred Super League Hull KR (4) 10 Tries: Parcell, Storton Goal: Coote Huddersfield (10) 38 Tries: Cudjoe 3, Yates, Leutele, Pryce, McGillvary Goals: Pryce 5

Leroy Cudjoe claimed a hat-trick as Huddersfield Giants came from behind to thrash Hull KR for their sixth straight Super League win.

Matt Parcell gave Rovers a second-minute lead before the Giants stormed back with seven unanswered tries.

Veteran centre Cudjoe grabbed three of them, with Luke Yates, Ricky Leutele and Will Pryce also going over.

Jermaine McGillvary completed the rout with his 200th Huddersfield try before Matty Storton's consolation score.

The Robins were on the front foot straight from kick-off and went in front from their opening set when a Mikey Lewis grubber kick deflected into the path of Parcell, who finished clinically.

Although Frankie Halton's effort soon afterwards was controversially ruled out by video referee Tom Grant, Rovers' courageous defending enabled them to hold that advantage until the half-hour mark.

But Owen Trout's drive and a kick from Tui Lolohea then set up Cudjoe to cross the line and, although the centre appeared to have fumbled, Grant confirmed the score after a replay.

Pryce's conversion put the Giants ahead - and his kick before half-time then produced an awkward bounce that Jimmy Keinhorst could only claw straight to Cudjoe, who gratefully gobbled up his second.

That gave Huddersfield a 10-4 half-time lead and they immediately increased it after the turnaround, stunning the home side with two tries inside the first three minutes.

Rovers came unstuck after a short kick-off, with Yates intercepting and galloping clear to score before another break handed Leutele the opportunity to cross the line for the Giants' fourth try.

It got worse for the demoralised Robins, with McGillvary setting up Cudjoe to complete his treble before Pryce supplemented five successful kicks with a try of his own.

McGillvary then raced through a gap in the Rovers defence to bring up his double century and many of the home supporters had already departed by the time Storton scored with a solo effort three minutes from the final hooter.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I thought it was really tight, the first half, and it looked like it was going to be a good competitive game of rugby league.

"We defended well and they scored two tries off kicks, which were smart pieces of play and we had one chalked off.

"The start of the second half was horrendous. From the short kick-off, not having people in positions to pick up the scraps and they did - we go down a try and then the following set they score again.

"So that really hurt us and it was hard to recover. It was self-inflicted and I think it affected us - it puts you behind on the scoreboard and makes you start to chase things."

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Our mentality was to come here and try and silence them a bit but obviously they got the upper hand early doors and I thought they played really quick at the start. We weren't doing things well enough, especially defensively.

"As the half went on we got more and more patient and started to look a little bit better with our processes.

"It didn't matter that we weren't scoring, it was just the fact we were turning over in decent positions at that point. There was clear communication with the spine of the team - they all knew where each other needed to be.

"It was outstanding for Jez (McGillvary) and it was a big one for Leroy (Cudjoe) as well. They're a great combination on the right edge for us and they've been great servants to Huddersfield."

Hull KR: Coote, Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Milnes, King, Parcell, Storton, Halton, Hadley, Minchella.

Interchanges: Vete, Litten, Keinhorst, Richards.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Leutele, Senior, Russell, Pryce, Wilson, Levi, Lawrence, McQueen, Jones, English.

Interchanges: Yates, Greenwood, Golding, Trout.

Referee: C. Kendall.