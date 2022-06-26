Joe Burgess scored three of Salford Red Devils' 13 tries against Wakefield Trinity

Betfred Super League Salford (32) 74 Tries: Lafai, Cross, Sio 2, Burgess 3, Brierley 2, Croft 2, Watkins, Akauola Goals: Sneyd 11 Wakefield (6) 10 Tries: Batchelor, Murphy Goal: Lino

Salford Red Devils ran in 13 tries as they comfortably defeated Wakefield Trinity in Super League to end the visitors' two-game winning run.

James Batchelor had put Wakefield ahead before Salford scored six tries to take a commanding lead at the break.

Kallum Watkins, Brodie Croft and Ken Sio continued the flurry of Salford tries before Lewis Murphy's touch down.

Croft and Ryan Brierley joined Sio in registering a brace of tries before Joe Burgess completed his hat-trick.

Wakefield made just one change to their starting line-up for the trip to Salford and had registered wins against Hull FC and Warrington coming into the fixture.

They had looked to continue their recent good form when they took just three minutes to cross the try line through Batchelor.

A stunning response by the hosts saw them tip the game heavily in their favour, however, as they pursued just a sixth league win of the campaign as well as ending a two-game losing run.

Tim Lafai, Deon Cross, Sio, Burgess' double and Ryan Brierley gave them a 26-point advantage headed into the second half.

After the break, Salford showed no signs of stopping as they crossed the whitewash seven more times - with Marc Sneyd kicking 11 goals - to move eighth in the table and register their highest Super League points tally.

Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley:

"It's really rewarding for the players. To get something as positive as a Super League record points tally is just reward for the lads and something to be proud of. I'm really delighted. It's a good day in our history.

"We built pressure in the game and became more and more dominant. Something like that only happens every now and again.

"On days like this you're allowed to enjoy it and the fans should get carried away on the back of it.

"We completed high and showed a lot of movement. We needed to be quite brave but you shouldn't mistake that for not playing tough. We attacked the space when it was there. It was pleasing to the eye.

"We are a team that looks forward and we keep fighting. I think this team epitomises everything that Salford should be about."

Wakefield Trinity coach Willie Poching:

"I want to apologise to our travelling fans for that performance. They stuck by us and stuck with us even though we were churning out what we did. We owe them more than what we gave them today.

"I thought we were poor. We have got to be workmanlike and we are a squad which needs a high percentage of people on the field to be performing well.

"We started the game well and got out of the blocks well. Once Salford got a penalty after we'd started well, that was the beginning of the floodgates opening."

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Gerrard, Livett, Watkins, Akauola.

Interchanges: Dupree, Atkin, Luckley, Taylor.

Wakefield: Gaskell, Lineham, Croft, Minns, Murphy, Lino, Miller, Fifita, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor.

Interchanges: Tanginoa, Battye, Butler, Crowther

Referee: J. Smith.