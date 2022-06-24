Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Abbas Miski joined Wigan Warriors from London Broncos ahead of 2022 and made his debut against Toulouse in the reverse fixture earlier this season

Betfred Super League Wigan (28) 40 Tries: Miski 4, Farrell, French, Field Goals: Smith 6 Toulouse (0) 6 Tries: Peyroux Goals: Hankinson

Abbas Miski scored four tries, including a 32-minute hat-trick, as Wigan beat Toulouse to keep pace with Super League leaders St Helens.

Miski's first-half treble came either side of Liam Farrell's try, while Bevan French went over for their fifth.

Dominique Peyroux got Toulouse off the mark but his effort came too late for the visitors to mount a comeback.

Jai Field and Miski's fourth wrapped up a comprehensive win for the hosts, their 12th league win of the season.

Victory for Wigan means they leapfrog Catalans Dragons into second in Super League, and are four points behind Saints who beat Leeds on Thursday.

The game was only the second meeting between these two sides, with Toulouse putting up more of a fight in their narrow 29-28 home defeat earlier this season.

Miski's first try came after some good link-up play with French before he crossed over at the corner, and his second followed in similar fashion.

He completed his hat-trick in fine fashion by diving over the line and Wigan did not hold back, with Liam Marshall teeing up French to touch down for a try of his own soon after.

Having joined Wigan this season, Miski made his debut for the Cherry and Whites against Toulouse earlier this term, and he had another game to remember as he touched down for a sensational fourth try as the game drew to a close.

Wigan: French, Miski, Isa, Bibby, Marshall, Field, Smith, Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Havard, O'Neill.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Russell, Hankinson, Jussaume, Marcon, Gigot, Norman, Puech, Peats, Alvaro, Stefani, Peyroux, Dixon.

Interchanges: Hansen, Pelissier, Belmas, Marrion.

Referee: L Moore.