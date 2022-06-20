Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Connor Wrench has averaged a try nearly every other game since making his Wolves debut

Warrington winger Connor Wrench has signed a new three-year deal with his hometown club until November 2025.

The 20-year-old came through the club's academy ranks, making his senior debut against Castleford Tigers last year.

Wrench has since scored seven tries in 15 first-team games and nailed down a starting spot in recent months.

"I'm buzzing," he said. "It's massive for me being a Warrington lad to play for this club. It's what you dream of watching from the stands as a kid."

"I play now with some of the lads who I grew up watching," he added. "It's a big thing for me and I'm happy to continue to do that in the future.

"Hopefully I can get more games, more tries and we'll be in that top six come the back end of the year."