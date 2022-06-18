Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens' Amy Hardcastle now has 22 tries in as many games for England

Mid-season international England (16) 36 Tries: Dodds, Beevers, Hardcastle 2, Roche 2, Goldthorp Goals: Stanley 4 France (4) 10 Tries: Song Puche, Ramos Goals: Ciria

England women overcame France 36-10 in their final match before hosting the delayed World Cup this Autumn.

The hosts led 16-4 at the break with tries from Hollie Dodd, Caitlin Beevers and Amy Hardcastle, while Cristina Song-Puche responded for France.

But England then took control with Hardcastle bulldozing over for her second try, Georgia Roche also crossed twice and Fran Goldthorp darted over.

France pulled a try back through Fanny Ramos stretching over in the corner.

Having wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a comfortable success, England begin the tournament by facing Brazil at Headingley on 1 November.

World number five-ranked France, meanwhile, come up against New Zealand in their opener in York on the following day.

Craig Richards' side will be buoyed by the debut of former Australia cricketer Courtney Winfield-Hill, who qualifies to play for England on residency rules.

The Leeds Rhinos skipper, 35, displayed her leadership by directing her team-mates around the pitch and provided the assist for Beevers' effort, as well as being instrumental in the build-up to Hardcastle's second try.

The match was the first of a double-header taking place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington, with the men's side facing the Combined Nations All Stars (kick-off 17:45 BST).