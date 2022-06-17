Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Konrad Hurrell has five tries for St Helens since his arrival from Leeds this season

Tonga centre Konrad Hurrell has signed a new deal with reigning champions St Helens to run until the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 30-year-old joined Saints from Leeds for this season to link up with Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf, and has five tries in 15 games so far.

Hurrell had previously been linked with a potential return to Australia's National Rugby League beyond 2022.

"I have got another opportunity to stay here a bit longer," Hurrell said.

"I couldn't say 'no'. My partner and I are excited to be here for another year. I have been enjoying it so much here,

"I am happy, playing well so it is great to get the opportunity to stay for another year next season."

Former Gold Coast and New Zealand Warriors three-quarter Hurrell racked up 53 tries in 116 NRL games before joining Leeds where he was a Challenge Cup winner among his 55 games and 23 tries.

He is expected to be part of Woolf's Tonga squad for the 2021 World Cup, rescheduled for this autumn.