Carlos Tuimavave limped off against Catalans after an Achilles tear

Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave will miss the remainder of the 2022 Super League season after rupturing his Achilles tendon against Catalans.

The 30-year-old now requires surgery to repair the tendon, having already missed games with a hamstring injury and burst blood vessel this term.

Samoa international Tuimavave has 50 tries in 151 games since moving from Newcastle Knights to Hull in 2016.

"I'm absolutely gutted my season has come to an end," Tuimavave said. external-link

"I've worked incredibly hard and had many goals that I set out to achieve this season, so to have my campaign ended like this is heartbreaking,

"I want to thank my family for their support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me and sent me messages over the last few days - I appreciate it so much."