Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens' second-row forward Joe Batchelor is one of four England debutants

England v Combined Nations All Stars Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Saturday, 18 June Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England head coach Shaun Wane has named four debutants in his 17-man squad for their match with the Combined Nations All Stars.

St Helens forwards Joe Batchelor and Matty Lees, along with versatile back Jack Welsby, have all been selected.

Huddersfield Giants' Jake Wardle is also picked for the mid-season international.

The Saints trio have been in fine form this season having propelled the club to top of the Super League.

Huddersfield's Wardle came agonisingly close to winning the Challenge Cup with the Giants earlier this season.

"I've picked a group of players who in my heart I know can do the job," said Wane.

"There's a good spirit in camp. This is the start of the World Cup as far as I'm concerned."

Wane has also selected out-of-sorts Warrington scrum-half George Williams, saying: "I've made the call on George Williams who, on his day, is one of the best in the world.

"If it doesn't work out, it's on me as head coach."

The All Stars squad features players from eight different Super League clubs, will have debutants and will be led by captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall of New Zealand.

Head coach Ellery Hanley said: "I have the utmost trust in this group of players to go out there, give England a real game and get the win we're all craving."

The All Stars team beat England 26-24 in last season's fixture at the same venue.

"The players who took part in last year's fixture have experienced that feeling of beating England and want to do it again," added Hanley.

"That desire has certainly been passed on to the new members of the squad."

England women step up World Cup preparations

England's women are also in action on Saturday and take on France for the second time in eight months (15:15 BST).

Craig Richards' side, who beat France 40-4 in Perpignan in October, will be looking to build on their 32-6 win over Wales last Sunday.

"France will be a really good team to prepare for the World Cup," said Wigan's Georgia Wilson. "They are a physical side and that is what we need for when we face the likes of New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea."

Richards has added four players from Leeds - Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Courtney Winfield-Hill and Zoe Hornby - to the team that won in Wales.

Bennett and Winfield-Hill are expected to win their first caps after missing the Wales game through illness.

Meanwhile, England's wheelchair team face world champions France at Manchester Basketball Centre on Sunday (15:30 BST).

Josh Butler of Leeds Rhinos and Martin Norris of Wigan Warriors are both included in a 10-player England squad seeking to avenge last year's 2-0 series defeat.

Squads

England men

Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, captain). Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors).

Interchanges: Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos).

All Stars

Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR, captain), Peter Mata'utia (Warrington Wolves), Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos), Mahe Fonua (Castleford Tigers), Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity), Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils), Ligi Sao (Hull FC), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos), Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity), Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos).

Interchanges: Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Lovodua (Hull FC), Chris Satae (Hull FC), David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity).

England women

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Keara Bennett, Leah Burke (St Helens), Caroline Collie (Bedford Tigers), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Hollie Dodd (York City Knights), Grace Field (York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Tara Jones (St Helens), Bethan Oates (Huddersfield Giants), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Emily Rudge © (St Helens), Tara Stanley (York City Knights), Beth Stott (St Helens), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Courtney Winfield-Hill (Leeds Rhinos), Olivia Wood (York City Knights)

Wheelchair

England: Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos, captain), Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Lewis King (London Roosters), Martin Norris (Wigan Warriors), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors), Declan Roberts (Wigan Warriors).

France: Abassi Mostefa (Saint-Jory), Alazard Lionel (Montauban), Duhalde Thomas (Euskadi), Guttadoro Florian (SO Avignon), Dore Damien (Dragons Handi), Mautz Guillaume (SO Avignon), Vargas Arno (Dragons Handi), Verdi Yann (SO Avignon), Zittel Adrien (Arbent).