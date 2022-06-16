Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zoe Hornby was player of the match with a superb performance in the 2022 Challenge Cup final

England recognition in Saturday's Test match against France would be the highest point yet in the rapid ascent of Leeds Rhinos back row Zoe Hornby.

The 23-year-old has only been in the Women's Super League for just over a season, making her debut in 2021.

Since then the Newcastle-born forward has been player of the match in a Challenge Cup final, and could make her international debut this weekend.

"It would mean everything," full-time student Hornby told BBC Sport.

"With everything I've done since being a young child and playing here at Whitley Bay, I want to play for England.

"I don't know how I'd feel [if I played in the Test]. I think it would be overwhelming, but I'd also want to make sure I go out there and do everyone proud.

"I've had an overwhelming amount of messages since I even got in the camp, so getting in the actual playing squad would be amazing."

Northumbria University student Hornby is one of three Geordies in the Leeds squad, along with former Whitley Bay Barbarians team-mates Sam Hulme and Orla McCallion.

The trio bring a different accent to the WSL, and now to the England fold too with Hornby's selection.

Like many Newcastle folk, the England hopeful is a big football fan - working part-time at Newcastle United's foundation - as are her family, who are also learning to enjoy rugby league too.

"They're absolutely delighted," Hornby added. "They're not massively into rugby, and that's the geographical aspect. Rugby league's not that big up here.

"But when I told my mum, she doesn't understand the rugby, but she was absolutely overwhelmed when I explained that it was England and the opportunities that it brings - he's absolutely buzzing.

"My dad has come to a couple of games and he's loved it. He's really got into it - he's normally a football guy but really loved the rugby league. They couldn't be more happy for me."

Having only been at the elite level for a short while, there are still some 'pinch-me' moments for Hornby, such as playing and training alongside stars such as Leeds team-mates Georgia Roche and Courtney Winfield-Hill, and St Helens' stars like Jodie Cunningham and Amy Hardcastle.

Going back to Sedghill and seeing young girls follow in her footsteps is another, as Leeds' ex-Barbarians trio are evidence there is now a pathway for women in rugby league to play at highly competitive level.

"Rugby league is one of the most physically and mentally demanding sports in many ways, and I think young girls having someone to look up to is huge," said Hornby.

"We can show what opportunities are out there, and with hard work and commitment you can go a long way.

"I just believe if you work hard for something and you want it, you will get it. I've grafted quite a lot to get there and put those extra efforts in - and now I need to grab the opportunity with both hands."