International rugby league returned to Pandy Park for the first time in 25 years last weekend

Wales have named 15 of the 17 players who lost to England last weekend for Sunday's inaugural Women's European Championship B match against Italy.

The match at Pandy Park, Cross Keys, is the second in a three-nation three-match group, with Ireland beating Italy 30-6 last week in Udine.

Wales will travel to Ireland for the concluding encounter on 8 October.

Seren Gough-Walters and Leanne Burnell both miss out after picking up injuries in the 6-32 loss to England.

Katie Carr of Bridgend Blue Bulls and Cardiff Demons, and Anne Marie Sayle of Bradford Bulls and the RAF will win their first caps if selected.

After announcing his 19-player squad, Wales head coach Thomas Brindle said: "It's our first ever competitive game so we're looking forward to it.

"Trying to get more regular games is important to us as we build toward the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

"That's our goal, not only to get there but to compete on a world stage. This week's game against Italy is an important step for us to put that performance in."

Wales (from): Katie Carr*, Rosie Carr, Ffion Jones, Sara Jones, Eleri Michael (all Bridgend Blue Bulls / Cardiff Demons), Bethan Dainton (British Army), Lauren Aitken, Charlie Mundy, Rhi Parker, Brittony Price, Amberley Ruck (all Cardiff Blue Dragons / Cardiff Demons), Anne-Marie Sayle* (Castleford Tigers / RAF), Emily Hughes, Kathryn Salter (both London Broncos), Bryonie King, Joeann McGuire, Molly Reardon (all Rhondda Outlaws / Cardiff Demons), Fern Davies (Warrington Wolves), Carys Marsh (Wigan Warriors).

*uncapped