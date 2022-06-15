England lost to the All Stars in last season's international

England v Combined Nations All-Stars Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Saturday, 18 June Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Shaun Wane is asking one question of his potential World Cup stars this week - ignore the sunshine, can you handle a cold and wet weekend in Newcastle?

England's men meet the Super League All Stars on Saturday evening in Warrington, one of only two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup opener against Samoa at St James' Park on 15 October.

They will also play against Fiji in the fortnight before the tournament kicks off.

A 20-man squad has gone into camp this week to prepare for this Saturday and the autumn.

And Wane wants his stars ready for the conditions they are almost certain to face at the back end of the year.

"There are certain things I want to see, without going into detail," Wane told this week's 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"It changes the make-up of your team when you're playing in the wet. The players are aware of that."

England will be missing some of their star names this weekend because of injury and, in the case of the NRL-based players, unavailability.

And not everyone selected for the clash with the All Stars is in the form that Wane would like. That includes half-back George Williams who has been part of an under-performing Warrington side this year.

But Wane says he had no hesitation in picking him.

"George can play a lot better than he is doing, no question. But I know what George can do and with us he has a free rein.

"It gives him a week away from the Warrington camp. That will rejuvenate him and he will go back in there a better player, so it's a win-win for both club and country."

Kallum Watkins, who was an ankle tap away from steering England to a possible World Cup final win over Australia in 2017, is also back in the fold. And despite playing mostly in the second row for Salford this year, he will be back in his original role this weekend.

"He's a centre," insists Wane. "He's a talented centre and he's very fit and healthy."

Super League record-breaker James Roby will be presenting the shirts to the players on the eve of the game. This week the 36-year-old became the player with the most top-flight appearances in the summer era when he played in his 455th match.

Roby has said he will retire at the end of this domestic season, but has hinted he may make himself available for the World Cup. And Wane is hoping he will get the chance to pick him.

"I would never insult him because he's phoned me and said he didn't want to be involved," said the coach.

"But if he ever changes his mind I'm sure he would let me know. He is a player I admire, he's a very good player.

"We are better with him in our squad, no question about that. I'll have a chat to him on Friday, I'm sure it will come up."

Wane insists that winning Saturday's game will be just as important as the quality of the performance of his players. He wants to create a winning mentality after his players lost the corresponding fixture last year.

"There's a lot at stake for the players," he says. "This is their chance to put their stamp on a position for a place in the first game of the World Cup against Samoa.

"I want to watch how they behave in camp, how they train, how they get up ready to work, how they find my way of coaching.

"We have to win that game, no question, and I like that feeling.

"I've missed that stress of game day when you need to win and I've been feeling that this week."

England's World Cup Pool A fixtures Sat 15 October: Samoa - 14:30 GMT Sat 22 October: France - 17:00 GMT Sat 29 October: Greece - 14:30 GMT

The men's match is part of an international double-header - England women take on France at 15:15 BST.