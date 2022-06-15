Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bill Ashurst was a popular figure at Penrith in Australia's Sydney competition between 1974 and 1976

Former Great Britain, Wigan and Penrith Panthers back-rower Bill Ashurst has died aged 74.

Born in Wigan, he came through the ranks at his hometown club to make 185 appearances over two spells, scoring 74 tries and kicking 146 goals.

Ashurst was part of a wave of British players signed by Australian clubs and joined Penrith along with international team-mate Mick Stephenson.

He later played for Wakefield and made a cameo for Runcorn while a coach.

"All our thoughts at the club are with Bill's family and friends at this very sad time," Wigan said in a statement. external-link

Although he played for Great Britain, Ashurst was overlooked for the 1972 World Cup squad, and then again in 1975 despite his form down under with the Panthers.

Having picked rugby league over football amid interest from Blackburn Rovers, Ashurst thrived at Wigan and after starting out as centre, moved into the pack where he built his reputation as a ball-playing, goal-kicking back-row forward.

He took home a losers' medal following the 1970 Challenge Cup final loss to Castleford at Wembley, and the following year won the Harry Sunderland Trophy as man of the match in Wigan's Championship final defeat by St Helens.

It was during this time he made his Great Britain bow, playing in three Tests, one against Australia and two against France.

His form in England drew the interest of Penrith, known as the 'chocolate soldiers' for their kit and propensity to 'melt' under pressure.

Ashurst and Stevenson helped establish a new attitude at the club, and the pair impressed in Australia along with fellow imports such as Cliff Watson, Phil Lowe, Brian Lockwood, Mal Reilly and Dave Bolton.

The two Britons would later fall out, and Ashurst returned home but he was later named in Penrith's all-time team - the only English player to make the grade.

He would again be involved at Wigan but lasted a season before he was moved on to Wakefield, where he was again runner-up in a Challenge Cup final as Widnes triumphed in 1979.

After hanging up his boots he coached at Trinity and then Runcorn Highfield, where he was famously dismissed having put his boots on at the age of 40 amid a player strike in a John Player Trophy tie against former club Wigan, which was lost 92-2.

Highfield accepted Ashurst's resignation in January 1989 and he ended his association with professional rugby league.

He continued to be involved in the game until his death and also coached in the amateur game with Hindley and Wigan St Patricks during his lifetime.