Rugby League

Billy Magoulias played eight games for Warrington

Back row Billy Magoulias has returned to Australia on compassionate grounds after being released by Warrington Wolves with immediate effect.

The former Cronulla Sharks forward joined the Wire at the beginning of the season and made eight appearances, but missed Sunday's defeat at Wakefield.

He missed the start of the season with an ankle injury which required surgery.

Greece international Magoulias, who also played for Newtown in Australia, has played 16 NRL games.