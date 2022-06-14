Lewis Dodd scored seven tries and six goals in 10 St Helens appearances this season before he was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an Achilles injury

St Helens half-back Lewis Dodd has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League champions until 2024.

The 20-year-old, who has made 34 Saints appearances, has signed with the option of an extension until the end of 2026.

Dodd scored seven times in 10 games this term before an Achilles injury ruled him out for the rest of 2022.

"I love this club, this town, this team and the staff involved so it was quite an easy decision," Dodd told the club's official website.

"To be given the number seven shirt was a very proud moment for me and my family. Some special people have worn that shirt and it is one that comes with a lot of prestige, so it isn't something I took lightly.

"I am now on the road to recovery and looking forward to the future. My job now is to get myself fit for next season and that is what I will be doing. Hopefully I will be back out with the boys soon."

Having joined Saints' academy from Halton Hornets in 2017, he went on to make his debut for the club in 2020 and won the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final in his first full season the following year.

"Doddy is an exceptional signing for the club. At the back end of last year and this season I believe he was the form half-back," coach Kristian Woolf said.

"[He] fits the type of person we want at this club, too. He is a young man who will only improve and I believe he has the potential to grow into the best half-back in the competition."