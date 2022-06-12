Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Aaron Jones-Bishop has scored a try in each of his two games since joining Cornwall earlier this month

Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly has praised his players despite their 56-12 loss to League One leaders Keighley.

Cornwall played most of the game with 12 men after Luke Collins was sin-binned in the 20th minute and Liam Whitton was sent off shortly before half-time for an alleged punch.

Cornwall trailed 28-0 at the interval before second-half tries from Nathan Cullen and Aaron Jones-Bishop.

The defeat leaves Cornwall bottom of the table, having lost all 10 games.

"They're a good side, but I think we've come out of the game with a lot of credit," Kelly told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We've not got the result, I didn't think that was ever on the table.

"But anybody who's been here and watched the game can't fail to have recognised the spirit and the endeavour that the team played with and the never-say-die attitude they played with.

"We had a man sent off in the first half and we've played the top side in this division and come out with the same scoreline that they produced last woken against the team that's in second place."