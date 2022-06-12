Liam Byrne and Ethan Havard: Wigan Warriors props sign new deals
Wigan Warriors props Liam Byrne and Ethan Havard have signed new contracts.
Byrne, 22, who has made 14 Super League appearances this season, has signed a new three-year deal.
Havard, 20, has signed a two-year contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2024 campaign.
"I'm really pleased and grateful to be extending my time at my hometown club. Wigan is the perfect environment to help me develop my game," Havard told the club website.