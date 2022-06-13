Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Byrne (left) and Ethan Havard helped Wigan Warriors to Challenge Cup success last month

Wigan Warriors props Liam Byrne and Ethan Havard have signed new contracts.

Byrne, 22, who has made 14 Super League appearances this season, has signed a new three-year deal.

Havard, 20, has signed a two-year contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2024 campaign.