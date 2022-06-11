Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tim Lafai was head coach Paul Rowley's second signing at Salford

Centre Tim Lafai will remain with the Salford Red Devils until the end of the 2023 season after the Super League club took up a one-year extension option.

The Samoa international, who previously played for Canterbury, St George Illawarra and Parramatta in Australia's NRL, joined Salford in December.

Lafai, 31, has scored four tries in 11 appearances for the Red Devils.

"I'm sure he will play a big part in the club's growth and progression moving forward," said boss Paul Rowley.

He added: "He's a fantastic lad who has really bought into the culture we are growing at the club."

Ian Blease, Salford's director of rugby and operations, said the club now hopes to "work on something more long term" with Lafai.