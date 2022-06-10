Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jacques O'Neill's appearance on the show was teased on Friday

Castleford Tigers have released Jacques O'Neill to allow him to "pursue another opportunity" of appearing on the ITV reality show Love Island.

O'Neill, 23, has played for the Super League club 29 times since signing in 2019 and was named in England Knights' performance squad in 2021.

Tigers have the first option to sign the hooker if he decides to return to rugby league next year.

His first appearance on the show is expected to be on Sunday.

His entrance to the villa was teased on Friday's show as he is the ex-partner of Gemma Owen, former footballer Michael's daughter, who is also a contestant.

"Castleford Tigers would like to wish Jacques well with his new opportunity and thank him for his efforts as a Tiger so far," a club statement said.