James Roby reached 500 appearances for St Helens earlier this season during their 26-0 win over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

It is 18 years since James Roby made his St Helens debut, with the hooker racking up over 500 games since.

The Saints skipper, 36, made his debut against Widnes in 2004 and has since led the club during an enormously successful era.

Roby has had a prosperous career, winning the Man of Steel and multiple Challenge Cups and Super League titles.

On Sunday he could add another honour to his collection by breaking the Super League appearance record.

Roby has drawn level with Kevin Sinfield, the Leeds Rhinos legend and current Leicester Tigers defence coach, who holds the current record of 454 top-flight appearances in the Super League era.

But the Saints hooker will move out front on his own should he play against Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"He [Roby] has got a mental toughness that seems to be better than anyone else, he seems to get the most out of himself," Saints boss Kristian Woolf told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"His leadership and the way he sets an example, that's what sets him above any player I've ever worked with."

'Best leader I've seen'

Roby has won five Super League titles, captaining Saints to victory in the past three Grand Finals, as well as seven League Leaders' Shields and four Challenge Cups.

He has also represented Great Britain and won 31 England caps, playing in three Rugby League World Cups.

Roby became the fifth St Helens player to rack up 500 appearances for the club earlier this season, during their 26-0 thrashing of Leeds Rhinos in April.

"Look at what he's doing now and his age and you still get a toughened performance with real energy and skill-set; he's excellent at what he does," Woolf added.

"It's the effort he puts into every play and every game which is absolutely outstanding. He's been like that for 17 or 18 years. He's been at the top for that long and he's still going.

"That's what makes him so special and why he deserves every accolade he gets. I've said it before and I'll say it again, he's the best leader I've seen for those exact reasons."