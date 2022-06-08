Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jermaine McGillvary scored seven tries in five games during the 2017 World Cup as England finished runners-up to Australia

Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary has retired from international rugby league.

The 34-year-old scored 12 tries in 17 games for England and also played four times for Great Britain during the 2019 tour of the southern hemisphere.

He was part of the England side that reached the World Cup final in Australia in 2017, where they lost 6-0 to the hosts.

"It's not a decision I've taken lightly," said McGillvary. external-link

"I've given it a lot of thought and it feels like the right time.

"When I started out I never believed I would represent my country, but I'm immensely proud of what I've achieved.

"The 2017 World Cup was the pinnacle of my career. The whole experience - on and off the field - was incredible."

McGillvary will continue to play for Huddersfield, who sit fourth in Super League and were narrowly beaten by Wigan in the Challenge Cup final last month.

"Jerry is a fantastic player and has been a tremendous servant to England, Great Britain and Huddersfield over the years," said England coach Shaun Wane.

"His form is still good enough, but he wants to devote the rest of his career to his club and I fully understand his decision.

"Everybody within the England camp thinks very highly of him and we wish him well."