Adam O'Brien: Huddersfield Giants hooker signs new two-year deal with club

Adam O'Brien made his Super League debut with Bradford in 2011, joining Huddersfield six years later
Huddersfield Giants hooker Adam O'Brien has signed a new deal to keep him with the Super League club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 28-year-old has turned out 105 times for the Giants since joining from Bradford Bulls in 2017.

O'Brien has had an injury-hit couple of seasons, including a fractured vertebrae suffered in 2020.

"It's been a tough two years, I'm back now enjoying my rugby and the club's come and offered me a deal," he said.

"The staff and everyone at the club have had faith in me, they've given me game time and I'm back on the field enjoying my rugby and now I've got a two-year deal to stick around and I'm looking forward to what's to come.

"You always look to have a strong squad, through pre-season and into the season. Everyone has got to be on their toes, be a top performer week in, week out because there are always people wanting starting spots in this side."

