Liam Hood (left) pegged Warrington back for a fourth time as Wakefield sealed victory

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 30 Tries: Batchelor 2, Ashurst, Hood, Tanginoa Goals: Lino 5 Warrington (12) 24 Tries: Clark, Widdop, Wrench, Ashton Goals: Ratchford 4

Wakefield fought back to secure a thrilling win as Warrington four times let a lead slip at Belle Vue.

Wire twice hit the front in the first half through Daryl Clark and Gareth Widdop, but were pegged back by James Batchelor and Matty Ashurst scores.

Batchelor and Liam Hood cancelled out Connor Wrench and Matty Ashton scores as the pattern repeated itself.

And Kelepi Tanginoa powered over to give Trinity the lead for the first time with three minutes left.

It was a precious win for Wakefield, who moved six points clear of bottom side Toulouse, but a morale-sapping outcome for Warrington who slipped to a fifth straight defeat and an 11th in their past 13 outings.

Wakefield poured pressure on the Wire line early on, but they were taught a lesson in clinical finishing when Daryl Clark darted over after 14 minutes from Warrington's first attack.

Stefan Ratchford brought up his 1,500th career point with the conversion, but Trinity were soon level when Mason Lino's high kick was fumbled and Batchelor capitalised.

Widdop timed his run to perfection to break through a gap and cross, but the Wire let their lead slip again moments later after allowing the restart kick into touch, Jacob Miller's well-timed pass putting Ashurst through a gap.

Wrench finished off a well-worked team move with a third Warrington try, but Wakefield were again quick to earn parity, prising open the visitors for Batchelor to dot down for his second score.

Ashton sprinted 90 metres for an interception try to put Warrington ahead for a fourth time, but they cracked again five minutes later when Hood snuck in.

Only Lewis Murphy's last-ditch tackle stopped Wrench restoring the visitors' lead yet again before Warrington's fragility was again exposed as Tanginoa secured back-to-back wins for Trinity.

Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It was a bit of a tit-for-tat situation on the scoreboard. I thought we started the game really well and almost implemented everything we wanted to.

"We couldn't get over the line early doors. We've shown a lot of character and courage. The most pleasing thing for me was that they stuck to the plan.

"We're getting an understanding that we're a team that can rough it out and go with some big teams like we did today."

Wakefield: Fifita, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Miller, Lino, Lineham, Batchelor, Hall, Murphy, Gaskell.

Interchanges: Arona, Tanginoa, Battye, Aydin.

Warrington: Widdop, Wrench, Thewlis, King, Ashton, Ratchford, Williams, Mulhern, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis.

Interchanges: Philbin, Walker, Amor, Mikaele.

Referee: T Grant.