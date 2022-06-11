Catalans' top try-scorer Fouad Yaha took his tally to 10 for the season

Betfred Super League Catalans (20) 36 Tries: McMeeken, Yaha, Goudemand, Langi, Pearce, May Goals: Tomkins 6 Hull FC (0) 8 Tries: Griffin, McIntosh

Catalans Dragons moved back to second place in Super League with a straightforward 36-8 win over Hull FC.

Mike McMeeken's early try was added to as Fouad Yaha and Mikael Goudemand went over in the space of three minutes.

Josh Griffin gave Hull hope with a try early in the second half before Samisoni Langi responded soon after.

Darnell McIntosh got a second for Hull with eight minutes left, but Mitchell Pearce and Tyrone May scored late on to seal Catalans' victory.

The win sees Dragons move back above Wigan and Huddersfield in the table after the English sides both won on Friday.

The French side are two points behind leaders St Helens, who have a game in hand, while Hull remain in fifth place.

In 35 degree heat at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, in Perpignan, Catalans dominated the early territory and possession, and having come close twice they finally broke through after 10 minutes when McMeeken scored after quick hands from May.

Without influential full-back Jake Connor - who has had a hand in 60% of Hull's tries this season - because of a knee injury, the visitors struggled for a creative spark as Sam Tomkins added a 20th-minute penalty for Dragons.

A knock-on by Tom Davies saw Hull get a set inside 20 metres for the first time after 23 minutes, but Jamie Shaul dropped Luke Gale's pass a couple of tackles later.

Yaha darted over in the left corner after great handling by Matthieu Laguerre and Matt Whitley, before Goudemand crossed under the posts shortly after to stretch the lead to 20 points.

Hull's best spell came in the final few minutes of the half, but they failed to break through the hosts' stubborn defence, despite Ben Garcia being sin-binned as he delayed the play.

Griffin showed great power to score Hull's first try six minutes after the break against 12 men, but four minutes later Langi took advantage of some slack defence to restore the 20-point lead.

Hull's day got worse when Carlos Tuimavave was helped off with an ankle injury after an hour, although his team-mates did well to keep out Davies before Whitley coughed the ball up as he was about to dive over.

McIntosh got his eighth try in five games after some fluid Hull passing with nine minutes left, but a tired Hull side saw Pearce sidestep his way over from close range soon after before May ended an excellent move down the left wing from inside Catalans' own half for the sixth and final try.

Catalans: Tomkins; Yaha, Laguerre, Langi, Davies; May, Pearce; Napa, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Chan, Goudemand, Kasiano.

Sin-bin: Garcia (39)

Hull FC: Shaul; Swift, Wynne, Tuimavave, McIntosh; Reynolds, Gale; Evans, Houghton, Sao, Griffin, Ma'u, Fash.

Interchanges: Brown, Johnstone, Lovodua, Satae.

Referee: J. Smith.