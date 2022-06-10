Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jermaine McGillvary is now sixth in the list of Super League's all-time try-scorers

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (22) 30 Tries: Leutele, McGillvary, Wardle, McQueen, Jones Goals: Pryce 5 Leeds (4) 16 Tries: Handley, Sutcliffe, Hardaker Goals: Martin 2

Huddersfield Giants made it five Super League wins in a row as they ran in five tries to defeat Leeds Rhinos.

Ricky Leutele, Jermaine McGillvary and Jake Wardle helped Huddersfield race ahead, with Chris McQueen later running in from the length of the field.

Ash Handley and Alex Sutcliffe scored either side of half-time but Josh Jones crashed over for the hosts soon after.

Zak Hardaker scored a late try for Leeds but they ran out of time for a comeback as the Giants held firm.

Huddersfield have now won both of their games since their agonising late defeat in the Challenge Cup final against Wigan almost two weeks ago.

Leeds, on the other hand, suffered their ninth defeat of the season as the Giants consolidated their place in the top four.

It was a storming start for the Giants as they swiftly put three tries past Leeds, with McGillvary's 185th league try meaning he drew level with Ryan Atkins in sixth in the list of Super League's all-time try-scorers.

Wardle, however, was forced off for a head injury assessment in the aftermath of scoring the hosts' third try and Handley and Sutcliffe pulled Leeds back.

Handley's try was his 100th of his career, but the visitors could not build on their good work, as Jones restored Huddersfield's dominance.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Leutele, Wardle, Cogger, Pryce, Wilson, Levi, Lawrence, McQueen, Jones, English.

Interchanges: Greenwood, Golding, Trout, Mason.

Leeds: Hardaker, Handley, Sutcliffe, Martin, Fusitu'a, Myler, Austin, Oledzki, O'Connor, Tetevano, Thompson, Donaldson, Smith.

Interchanges: Walters, Newman, Prior, Dwyer.

Referee: L. Moore.