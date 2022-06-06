Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Blake Austin played three seasons at Warrington before moving to Leeds this off-season

Half-back Blake Austin has extended his deal with Leeds Rhinos until the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 31-year-old moved to Headingley for 2022 after three seasons at Warrington Wolves, and has scored three tries in 13 games for the Blue and Amber.

Australia-born Great Britain international Austin played 122 NRL games for Penrith, Wests and Canberra before moving to Super League.

"My family are really beginning to feel at home," Austin said.

"It was a tough start to life here at the club but we are all pulling together and I think good times are ahead for us."

Austin joined Leeds to link up with ex-Canberra teammate Aidan Sezer, with injury to the former Huddersfield playmaker preventing the pair from rediscovering their best combination.

With Austin alongside Richie Myler, the Rhinos have won their past two games, having recently appointed Rohan Smith as head coach following Richard Agar's decision to step down - with Jamie Jones-Buchanan filling in as interim coach in between.

"I have enjoyed working with Rohan Smith," Austin said. Everyone I spoke to, who knew him from Australia, held him in high regard and he is having a big influence on the squad overall.

"I think Jamie deserves a lot of credit too for the work he did whilst he was in charge."