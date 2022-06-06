Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

John Kear's most recent post was with Bradford, a spell which ended in April

Veteran head coach John Kear has been appointed boss of Championship side Widnes Vikings, succeeding Simon Finnegan in the role.

The 67-year-old, who is also Wales boss, only left fellow second-tier side Bradford Bulls in April after four years in charge at Odsal.

Kear, twice winner of the Challenge Cup with Sheffield and Hull, inherits a Vikings side ninth in the table.

He will take up the post at Widnes from Friday, 1 July.

"When I left Bradford I didn't envisage returning to the game as quickly as I have," Kear said.

"But when this opportunity presented itself, and it is a great opportunity within a great club, it was just too good not to take up.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge, hopefully finishing the season well and building for 2023."

In addition to success with the Eagles and the Black and Whites, Kear has coached Paris Saint-Germain, Bramley and Batley, as well as working with the Rugby Football League's performance department.