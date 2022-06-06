Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sione Mata'utia will miss games against Hull KR and Leeds

St Helens back-rower Sione Mata'utia has been banned for two games for a late hit on half-back Lucas Albert in Saturday's win at Toulouse.

Mata'utia was handed a Grade B penalty notice for dangerous contact, after the ball had been played.

His brother Peter, playing for Warrington, received a one-game ban for a similar incident in a loss to Leeds.

The Wire centre caught Liam Sutcliffe with a tackle after the Rhinos centre had moved the ball on.

Hull FC prop Scott Taylor has been banned for one game for dangerous contact after a tackle on Wakefield's Reece Lyne, who had to be helped from the field.

Two players from reserve grade, Warrington's Jacob Gannon and Leeds' Muizz Mustapha, face long bans and must attend tribunal hearings after incidents in the same game - won by the Wire at Headingley.

Gannon received a Grade D penalty charge for dangerous contact - striking - after an incident which he was sinbinned and left Rhinos half-back Jack Sinfield requiring treatment.

Mustapha's penalty charge was for a Grade E dangerous throw following a 'spear' tackle on Ellis Longstaff.