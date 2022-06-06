Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Collie has also represented Scotland at Sevens in addition to playing top-level football

Australian-born ex-cricketer Courtney Winfield-Hill and former footballer Caroline Collie have been named in the England squad for Sunday's Wales Test.

Leeds Rhinos half-back Winfield-Hill, 35, qualifies for England via residency having lived in the country since 2018.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper Collie and Winfield-Hill are in line to win their first England caps.

England play Wales in Newport before facing France in Warrington as they prepare for November's home World Cup.

Uncapped forward Olivia Wood, half-back Zoe Harris and hooker Bethan Oates are also in the 20-player squad.

Winfield-Hill, who was named the 2019 Woman of Steel, played cricket for both Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat before switching sports.

England head coach Craig Richards said: "It is brilliant to be able to introduce so many new and talented faces to the side before this weekend's trip to Wales.

"There is a real competition for places among the squad now and players need to be performing consistently to wear the England shirt.

"The upcoming mid-season internationals against Wales and France will allow us to see where we are at as a squad and are pivotal in our continued preparations to the World Cup later this year."

England squad to face Wales: Dannielle Anderson, Keara Bennett, Leah Burke, Caroline Collie, Jodie Cunningham, Hollie Dodd, Grace Field, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle, Zoe Harris, Shona Hoyle, Bethan Oates, Georgia Roche, Emily Rudge (capt), Tara Stanley, Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield, Georgia Wilson, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Olivia Wood.

England's mid-season internationals

Sunday, 12 June: Wales v England, Newport RFC, 13:00 BST

Saturday, 18 June: England v France, Halliwell Jones Stadium, 15:15 BST