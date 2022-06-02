Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Winger Jones-Bishop enjoyed a spell at League 1 team Doncaster in 2018

Cornwall have signed winger Aaron Jones-Bishop on a deal until the end of the season.

Jones-Bishop, 32, signed for their League 1 rivals Hunslet in 2021, but left the club in May this year.

The Jamaica international previously played for Doncaster, Oxford and Oldham and is the younger brother of former Leeds Rhinos winger Ben Jones-Bishop.

Cornwall are still searching for their first league win of the season, having lost their opening eight matches.

"He is a fantastic acquisition to our squad as the wing position is now more vital in rugby league than it's ever been," said Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly.

"Aaron is an intelligent footballer and I know he can't wait to get started. We share that sentiment and with Aaron looking forward to possible selection for Jamaica at the World Cup, his signing is an added bonus for us."

Half-back Adam Rusling has also had his loan move from Hull Kingston Rovers extended until the end of the 2022 season.

Rusling, 19, initially joined Cornwall on a short-term deal for two weeks in May and scored two tries on his second appearance for the team, the 54-16 defeat to Swinton on 23 May.

"I am pleased that Adam will be staying with us," Kelly said.

"It was a bit of a baptism of fire against West Wales but against Swinton, after a shortened six-day turnaround, Adam showed us what he's all about."