Agnatius Paasi: St Helens prop triggers one-year contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Tonga prop Agnatius Paasi has triggered a one-year extension at St Helens.
The 30-year-old will now stay with the Super League champions until at least the end of the 2023 season.
Paasi has made 36 appearances for Saints since joining from New Zealand Warriors in November 2020.
"My manager is speaking to Mike Rush and hopefully we can stay even longer, I am enjoying it and if it is possible to stay for longer I will do that," he told the club website.